Starbucks Hong Kong is adding a plant-based crabcake to its menu following continued success elsewhere in Asia.

The launch is in collaboration with OmniFoods, a food technology firm that was created to tackle the rising carbon footprint caused by animal agriculture.

Starbucks Hong Kong x OmniFoods

It marks the third time the coffee giant has partnered with OmniFoods, and on this occasion, it’s to bring the Omni Crab Cake to the ‘ever-evolving’ Hong Kong menu.

The crab cake is part of the Omni Seafood range, which boasts a good source of plant-based omega-3s.

And, it comes after Starbucks celebrates successful Omni Foods launches in mainland China and the Philippines.

Now in Starbucks Hong Kong, the crab cake is incorporated in the Thai Style New Crab Cake Salad which features mixed lettuce, pumpkin, tomato, and fresh pomelo pulp.

Vegan seafood launch

The CEO and founder of OmniFoods is David Yeung.

In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “We are thrilled to have Starbucks Hong Kong to be one of our first OmniSeafood launch partners.

“Besides the exciting menu item we are introducing, we trust this is the beginning of raising awareness that ocean preservation and reduction of seafood consumption should be high on everyone’s agenda in terms of combating climate change and ensuring food security for the planet.”