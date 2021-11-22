Reading Time: < 1 minute

Starbucks is reportedly testing an alternative milk product made by precision fermentation. The coffee giant is trialling California-based Perfect Day’s “animal-free” fungi-based plant milk at locations in Seattle.

This is according to Green Queen, who claims the outlet is running a two-store trail.

Starbucks alternative milk

Food tech start-up Perfect Day makes its milk from cow genes, using a swab. Then, it develops the alternative milk using fungi and fermentation tanks to recreate milk proteins casein and whey.

While the process is dubbed to be “non-invasive,” many vegans stray away from consuming products made this way as it still involves using animals.

Since its launch over a year ago, the company secured a staggering $300 million investment and has even moved into cell-cultured ice cream.

Working with Starbucks comes after the chain rolled out oat milk in the US following similar successful test trials.

‘Animal-free’ milk

The launch follows notable progress in the precision fermentation dairy market. For example, Imagindairy announced an enormously successful investment round this week.

The company secured $13 million in its seed round.

“The market is eager to develop new dairy analogs based on our animal-free proteins,” says CEO Eyal Afergan.

And, the company is eager for consumers to soon discover the benefits of its “real milk no cows” products across future expansion.