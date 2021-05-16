Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slutty Vegan is joining forces with plant-based protein brand, Incogmeato to launch a new menu in Atlanta, Georgia.

The menu will feature Incogmeato’s newly released Chik’n Tenders, which claim to be indistinguishable from the real thing.

Slutty Vegan’s new menu

Chef Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan’s Founder, is unveiling the new menu at a one-day pop-up event. It’s taking place on May 19 at Old Fourth Ward in Edgewood.

Offerings include a Side Chik Tender Basket, Mutha Clucker Chik’n Tender Sandwich, and Chik’n Tender Tac-Heaux.

The team is challenging people to try Incogmeato’s products – which they say tears ‘just like chicken’.

Incogmeato launch

The major vegetarian brand, Morning Star Farms, launched the Incogmeato range last year.

The company, which is owned by Kellogg’s, has been making moves to ditch more animal products.

Just last month, it unveiled the new Chik’n Tenders in two flavors: Original and Sweet BBQ. They’re available in Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Wegman, Southeastern Grocers stores.

COVID-19 support

During the pandemic, Slutty Vegan was praised for a different partnership.

The eatery partnered with Impossible Foods to donate thousands of meatless burgers to essential workers.

Slutty Vegan gifted the food to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation and the Atlanta Police Department.

