The plant-based meat company Prime Roots has unveiled a limited edition range of ravioli, featuring an alternative to Lobster and Chicken.

It’s hand-made from plant-based ‘superprotein’ koji and centred on being better for the planet.

Plant-based ravioli

The gourmet range includes ‘succulent and decadent’ Plant-Based Lobster Ravioli. It also includes Bacon and Butternut Squash, Chicken And Truffle, Sausage, and Chicken, Pesto and Sun-Dried Tomato.

The Lobster flavor features ‘creamy’ plant-based lobster chunks, designed for seafood lovers.

Prime Roots uses plant-based ‘superprotein’ koji to craft its vegan meats, and the entire range is GMO and soy-free.

Each ravioli is made from scratch in small batches, the start-up claims, by human hands over machines. Moreover, the range is designed for busy cooks and is ready within minutes.

Prime Roots

The range features five flavors including Plant-Based Lobster and Plant-Based Chicken and Truffle

Sustainability

Co-founder Kim Le said: “We’ve remixed ravioli, the homestyle comfort food you love, in a better for you and better for the planet mashup.”

She added: “We made meals that matter for our planet, and for our connection to each other and food.

“I hope that one day we’ll be able to feed millions if not billions of people our delicious and sustainable foods. We’ll know that we are successful when every person on the planet has access to clean water and delicious and nutritious food.”

Plant-based seafood

Investment in plant-based seafood alternatives is on the rise. Just this week, the makers of Good Catch, Gathered Foods, secured $26.35 million to expand its range.

Moreover, searches for ‘vegan seafood‘ spiked since the release of the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy. The film uncovers the impact of industrial fishing on the environment and marine life, and has been praised by a host of figures worldwide.

