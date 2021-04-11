Reading Time: < 1 minute

Le Botaniste, a plant-based food and wine bar chain based in New York City and Brussels, is planting a forest of hundreds of trees in South America.

The eco-initiative has already seen over 250 trees planted in Peru.

Le Botaniste Forest

‘Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality and create an impact. Forests absorb CO2, restore biodiversity and help empower local population’, the company claimed.

In partnership with the climate project, GoForest, Le Botaniste decided to grow its own forest. This is to allow it to ‘inspire and build more sustainability awareness’.

The scheme allows customers to ‘add a tree’ when they dine at the restaurants.

On key environmental dates, it will match guest donations and it’s donated one tree for each member of the team.

Le Botaniste says being sustainable is about a ‘series of small’ actions rather than one big one

Plant-based wine bar

It has seven outlets in the US and in Belgium. Since the first was opened, the wine bar wanted to provide meals ‘that are good for your body and the planet’.

The company said: “By finding ways to become more sustainable as a business, we hope to inspire and better our communities and industry. [This] leads to a greener world, allowing humans and the planet to not only survive but thrive.”

Deforestation

Peru, where the forest is planted, contains part of the Amazon Rainforest.

Environmentalists have long warned of the dangers of animal agriculture. This is in part because much of the ecosystem has already been destroyed for cattle ranching.

A recent report found the destruction was reaching ‘tipping point’ – with harrowing affects on the rest of the planet.

You can find out more about the tree planting campaign via La Botaniste’s website