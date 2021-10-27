Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swedish vegan meat giant, Oumph! has released an unusual ad campaign promoting its Halloween-themed plant-based burger launch.

‘Do you dare taste it?’, the company asks as it presented The Human Meat Plant-Based Burger.

Obviously, it’s not made from human flesh – but it is designed to tempt even the most strict meat eater…

Oumph!’s plant-based burger

The award-winning brand hatched the idea with the aim of proving it’s possible to resemble any kind of meat using plants. It’s made from a combination of soya, mushrooms, and wheat protein.

Co-founder and corporate chef Anders Linden said: “We developed this burger in no time, as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after. This is our ultimate and weird way of showing that it’s possible to create any type of food by using just plants.”

Oumph! is releasing the spooky construction at 10 pm this Saturday. Fans in Nytorget, Stockholm, will be able to try it via a food truck.

Pushing the boundaries for Halloween

Henrik Åkerman is a global brand leader at Oumph!. In a statement, Åkerman said the company wanted to ‘push some boundaries’ this season. ‘For us, the most human way of having a burger is a plant-based one’, they added.

While the Halloween launch is only available this weekend in Sweden, Oumph!’s products are available across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia.