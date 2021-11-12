Reading Time: 3 minutes

In this week’s food roundup, we have exciting news in the world of vegan chocolate. Oatly is bringing out a brand new flavor of its iconic Oat Drink, and Nestlé is continuing its global expansion of its vegan meat products.

Oatly to debut brand new flavor on UK supermarket shelves

Swedish oat milk giant, Oatly, is adding a new Oat Drink flavor to its UK lineup.

Oat Drink Vanilla Flavour is made with rapeseed oil and fortified with vitamin D2 and B12. And as of this month, customers can find it at Tesco and a host of independent retailers for £1.60 a carton.

The brand’s UK general manager Ishen Paran told PBN: “We’re excited to welcome a new flavor to our oat drinks family.

“As well as being a tasty addition, it’s also a great example of how we are helping empower people to make a shift to a more plant-based lifestyle, by offering more choice.”

Nestlé brings plant-based meat product to Asia

Famed for its confectionery, Nestlé is also the maker of Harvest Gourmet, a plant-based meat brand. And recently, it announced it would bring the range to the Philippines for the first time.

Initially, the soy and wheat-based products will arrive in the foodservice industry. It comes following high demand for plant-based offerings, according to the brand.

Alexander Ong Oh is a business executive officer in the foodservice unit of Nestlé Philippines.

In a statement, they said: “Every plant-based meal served and consumed in restaurants and hotels will be a step closer towards promoting not just a healthier lifestyle, but the sustainability of our planet.

“We feel the foodservice industry has a leading role to play in driving this change.”

Squeaky Bean launches new range in Tesco

A brand new range of Cured Meat Style Slices by Squeaky Bean has just rolled out in UK Tesco stores.

They come in Spanish Style Chorizo, Salami Style, and New Yorker Style Sandwich Duo. And, it builds on the success of the brand’s wheat protein-based NYC Deli Pastrami Style Slices.

Brand manager Sarah Augustine claims the slices are to take the plant-based “revolution” to a whole new level.

They add: “Ever since we launched our famous NYC Deli Pastrami Style Slices we saw that customers (who weren’t demolishing the pack in the car before they got home!) love stacking these slices into a melty reuben sandwich.

“So, we’re making it even easier to enjoy this much-loved classic by putting the two key ingredients together in a convenient Sandwich Duo.”

Vegan chocolate brand unveils sugar-free white chocolate

Elsewhere in the world of vegan chocolate, Pure Heavenly, a Scotland-based vegan chocolate brand, has launched a white chocolate bar: and it’s sugar-free.

It comes after two years of development, and the company hopes it can provide a “delicious” alternative to the dairy-based delicacy.

Speaking on the launch, founder Stephen Conway said: “We hope chocolate lovers try this new product and discover the healthier choice that doesn’t compromise on taste.

“We have lots of exciting plans for the future and can’t wait to share what’s to come over the coming months.”

You can find the 85-gram bar online here at £3.50

Beverage brand Pressed debuts ‘first-ever’ smoothie made from vegan protein, EVERY

Pressed, a plant-based beverage brand is debuting a new “animal protein” smoothie.

The Pineapple Greens Protein product is the “first-ever” to be made with EVERY, an egg-white protein made using precision fermentation.

The company says it provides a “virtually taste-free” animal-free protein, with 10 grams per bottle. Additionally, it provides 40 percent of your daily recommended vitamin C.

Customers can find the new flavor at Pressed locations in New York City and Los Angeles. And from 2022, nationwide.

Follow Your Heart launches first vegan mac ‘n cheese

Vegan cheese brand Follow Your Heart has announced the launch of its first vegan mac n’ cheese. It comes in two flavors, Cheezy Carrot Super Mac and Creamy Cauliflower Super Mac.

“We’ve brought a wholesome new twist to your traditional mac n cheese. Made with organic vegetables, beans, and cashews,” it revealed on Instagram.

It’s also made in collaboration with Spork Foods and is available at Whole Foods Market locations across the US.

Leading hotel chain increases plant-based breakfast options

Aloft Hotels, an arm of renowned chain Marriott, is increasing its plant-based breakfast options. This is coming to 150 outlets across North America

Now, JUST Egg will feature on its menus alongside The Plant-Based Sandwich, which is made from Beyond Meat.

“Aloft’s new breakfast concept was rebooted with current consumer tastes and preferences in mind.

“The pandemic presented a unique opportunity for us to holistically reassess how we can deliver a fun breakfast experience to our guests with emphasis on quality and speed,” a brand leader within the company said.