Nestlé has unveiled two new plant-based protein products, in order to meet soaring demand.

The food and beverage giant announced the launch of Vegan Jumbo Hotdogs and Jerky under its Sweet Earth brand.

This is because the products are the ‘top two’ consumer requests in the plant-based protein sector, according to the company.

Nestlé’s plant-based protein offerings

The range includes the brand’s first-ever Vegan Jumbo Hotdogs, as well as a reformulation of its vegan burger, the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0 which launched in 2019.

Jerky marks the brand’s first protein snack product and comes in two flavors: Spicy Kung Pao and Sweet Koren BBQ. Moreover, it contains a hearty 13 grams of plant protein.

Soaring demand

And, according to Nestlé, the launch follows a 20 percent rise in demand for jerky products alone. This follows further Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) Data that claims more people prefer protein-based snacks over their carbohydrate counterparts.

As a result, Sweet Earth hopes to meet the demand by providing ‘mouthwatering meaty taste and texture’.

Weighing in at 23 percent bigger than ‘top’ competitors, the Vegan Jumbo Hotdogs promise to deliver an ‘authentic’ experience. Moreover, they’re made from a pea and potato protein base.

The second version of the Awesome Burger is a mix of fava beans and hemp protein. Additionally, the Jerky features soy sauce, spicy ginger, and gochujang peppers.

The Jumbo Dogs promise to be 23 percent bigger than ‘top’ competitors Credit: Supplied

Sweet Earth Foods

There are more than 75 plant-based products under the Sweet Earth Foods brand to date.

In a statement sent to PBN, General Manager Sara Wheeler said: “Our relentless approach to innovation allows us to offer consumers tasty, nutrient-diverse protein options they can feel good about incorporating into their diets.

“With more people eager to try delicious plant-based options, we’re excited to bring an even greater variety of favorites to consumers’ backyards and kitchens this summer.”

Availability

Nestlé’s new products will be available to US customers this summer. The burgers will be sold at Target, Whole Foods, H-E-B Sprouts, Amazon Fresh, and more.

However, the Jumbo Hotdogs are already available at select Ahold grocery stores including FreshDirect.

Consumers can find the Jerky this month at select retailers including Hyvee, Kroger, and Amazon.

You can find a store near you selling the new products via Sweet Earth Foods’ website here