Nestlé is bringing its range of plant-based pea milk to UK stores next week under the Wunda brand.

It comes after the food giant launched in Europe last month.

Wunda pea milk

The Wunda range is made from protein-packed yellow peas sourced in France and Belgium and promises to offer ‘strong nutritional value’ in comparison to similar products on the market.

Nestlé claims the range is high in fiber, low in sugar and fat, and enriched with calcium. Moreover, they are a source of vitamins D, B2, and B12.

Customers in the UK and Ireland will be able to find the products in Tesco and Coop stores from June 28. And, each 950ml carton retails at £1.90.

Nestlé launch

Managing Director of Food and Dairy at Nestlé’s UK and Ireland team is Honza Dusanek.

He told The Grocer that the company is ‘really excited’ to bring Wunda to the area and that the expansion is part of a wider aim of making plant-based milk alternatives popular among people who enjoy dairy.

‘We want to offer a drink that tastes great and makes using a plant-based milk alternative a tasty, positive, no-compromise experience that is good for you and good for the planet’, he said.

Moreover, the brand is looking to ‘disrupt the market’ and ‘offer something different to what’s already on the shelves’.

In Europe, the brand said it was already witnessing a ‘quiet revolution’ in the plant-based dairy sector.

Wunda can be used in hot drinks, poured on cereal, or cooked into meals

Plant-based pea milk

The plant-based milk market is certainly expanding – including one of the industry’s leaders, Oatly.

The Swedish oat milk brand recently announced plans to open one of the world’s largest plant-based factories in the UK.

Additionally, another renowned brand – Linda McCartney – is also launching plant-milks in the UK this summer.

Competition is rife, however.

Oatly launched a legal battle against one of its rivals Glebe Farm Foods earlier this month over accusations the brand had too similar a packaging style.

The giant is seeking damages and calls for Glebe to stop using the PureOaty name.

