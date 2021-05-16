Reading Time: < 1 minute

Plant-based dairy brand, Miyoko’s Creamery, has unveiled three giant electronic billboards in the iconic Time Square, New York.

The hope is to help convince more people to ditch dairy and make the switch to a plant-based diet.

Miyoko’s Creamery

The billboards feature Founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner in a field of cows. They read: ‘Milk Plants, Hug Cows’. Another states: ‘Change your cheese’.

It’s the brand’s largest advertisement to date and will be screened to thousands of New Yorkers for the next month and a half.

The goal is to reach a wider audience. And, it’s estimated the campaign will reach an estimated 50,000 people daily.

Miyoko’s installed the billboards on May 3 where they’ll remain displayed until June 27.

Times Square

The billboards will be seen by thousands

Milk Plants, Hug Cows

In a statement sent to PBN, Schinner said: “Miyoko’s Creamery is about changing the way we think about the food we eat and the impact of our food system.

“So, when the opportunity presented itself to get our message in Times Square, we had to go for it.

“Milk Plants, Hug Cows – just four little words illustrated alongside the photo of a woman hugging a cow – this message gets the public to view animals differently.

“Animals aren’t food – they are living beings. We want to create that mind shift so that we can save the planet and ourselves – together. Small actions like changing your cheese help to change the world.

