Reading Time: < 1 minute

Miyoko’s Creamery has launched an ‘exclusive sneak peek’ of new vegan cheddar cheese snack products.

The plant-based dairy giant is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for a limited time to customers in the US.

Miyoko’s Creamery plant milk cheddar

The Plant Milk Cheddar Sticks are currently available via Miyoko’s website as a ‘sneak peek’. They retail at $4.99 a pack.

Offering 2g of protein, they promise to be kinder to both cows, children, and the planet. Each pack contains six Cheddar Sticks made from plant milk.

Aside from being lactose and dairy-free, they are also free from gluten, soy, and cashews.

Ingredients include organic coconut oil, oats, chickpeas, nutritional yeast, and hemp seed butter.

It is not confirmed when the Cheddar Sticks will be available following the initial sneak preview. However, the company is offering the deal as a way for customers to try them out before they hit stores.

The deal ends on May 19

Plant-based dairy

Miyoko’s is hoping to convince more people to ditch dairy. As a result, the company launched three giant electric billboards earlier this month.

They’ll be screened in New York’s iconic Time Square for the following five weeks, reading: ‘Milk Plants, Hug Cows’.

The brand was commended two years ago after it helped a California dairy farmer switch the entire farm to plant agriculture.

It marks Miyoko’s commitment to supporting the farming community, in order to achieve a ‘compassionate food supply’.

The deal is available until 11.59pm PDT on Wednesday, May 19.

You can purchase the new Cheddar Sticks via Miyoko’s website here