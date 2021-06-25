A fast-food restaurant offering vegan McDonald’s-inspired food is set to open in Manchester, UK, next month.
Since launching in a one-bed apartment two years ago, Vegan Shack is upgrading with its new eatery on Piccadilly Gardens.
McDonald’s-inspired
Just like McDonald’s, Vegan Shack is offering a Saver Menu during lunchtime hours. This is to ‘guarantee accessibility’ and ensure everyone can afford items.
Moreover, it’s open from 7am to 6pm every day – complete with a Breakfast Menu too.
Early customers will be able to choose from pancakes with plant-based bacon as well as bagels, and a vegan version of McDonald’s McMuffin.
Vegan fast food
The company claims to be ‘the future of fast food’ and is already eyeing expansion.
Via Instagram, it added: “We just want to thank our customers from the bottom of our hearts. These past few years have been a rollercoaster, to say the least, but we wouldn’t change a single thing!
“We love serving you and meeting you guys face to face so a new physical location was a no-brainer!”
Vegan Shack
From humble beginnings in Dimeji Sadiq’s Salford Quays flat, Vegan Shack was transformed into a Takeaway in Collyhurst last year.
And, some of the vegan takeaway’s best-loved dishes will be available at the new site too. They include the best-selling BBQ Loaded Fries and Peri Chick’n Tenders.
Additionally, customers will be able to dine-in or takeaway.
Vegan Shack opens on Wednesday, July 7