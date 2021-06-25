Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fast-food restaurant offering vegan McDonald’s-inspired food is set to open in Manchester, UK, next month.

Since launching in a one-bed apartment two years ago, Vegan Shack is upgrading with its new eatery on Piccadilly Gardens.

McDonald’s-inspired

Just like McDonald’s, Vegan Shack is offering a Saver Menu during lunchtime hours. This is to ‘guarantee accessibility’ and ensure everyone can afford items.

Moreover, it’s open from 7am to 6pm every day – complete with a Breakfast Menu too.

Early customers will be able to choose from pancakes with plant-based bacon as well as bagels, and a vegan version of McDonald’s McMuffin.

Vegan Shack thanked customers via social media ahead of the new launch

Vegan fast food

The company claims to be ‘the future of fast food’ and is already eyeing expansion.

Via Instagram, it added: “We just want to thank our customers from the bottom of our hearts. These past few years have been a rollercoaster, to say the least, but we wouldn’t change a single thing!

“We love serving you and meeting you guys face to face so a new physical location was a no-brainer!”

Vegan Shack

From humble beginnings in Dimeji Sadiq’s Salford Quays flat, Vegan Shack was transformed into a Takeaway in Collyhurst last year.

And, some of the vegan takeaway’s best-loved dishes will be available at the new site too. They include the best-selling BBQ Loaded Fries and Peri Chick’n Tenders.

Additionally, customers will be able to dine-in or takeaway.

Vegan Shack opens on Wednesday, July 7