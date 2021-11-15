Reading Time: 2 minutes

Claridge’s, a five-star hotel situated in London’s luxury Mayfair has lost top chef Daniel Humm due to disagreements over his vision for a plant-based menu.

The fine-dining restaurant Davies and Brook is situated inside Claridge’s. And despite moving in a vegan direction, the hotel revealed it is going its ‘separate ways’ from the chef.

The Swiss chef is also the owner of the Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Here, he transformed the entire menu vegan and reportedly had similar plans for Claridge’s.

Hotel loses chef over plant-based menu

The hotel posted a statement via Twitter over the weekend.

It read: “We wish to thank Daniel Humm and his extraordinary team at Davies and Brook for what they have created here at Claridge’s since they opened in 2019, gaining accolades along the way under challenging circumstances.

Humm made his own statement on Instagram

“We completely respect and understand the culinary direction of a fully plant-based menu that Daniel has decided to embrace and champion and now wants to introduce in London.

“However, this is not the path we wish to follow here at Claridge’s at the moment.”

It is “regretfully” parting ways with the chef, the statement added. Moreover, management “wish him nothing but continued success”.

London hotel under fire

Humm will continue to work for the restaurant until the end of December 2021.

In a separate statement, he announced that his future is “plant-based.”

“This is our mission and what we stand by as a company, and at this time this is not the direction that Claridge’s feels is right for them,” he added.

But news of his departure has sent criticism in Claridge’s direction on social media upon making the announcement.

For example, fellow chef Neil Rankin dubbed it ‘shortsighted’.

He told his Twitter followers: “You had the chance to do something truly groundbreaking in the safest hands possible which would have inspired millions but instead you cemented yourself in the wrong side of history.”

“You can tell your grandkids you cared more about animal flesh than their future,” another user added.