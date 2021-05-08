Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leading vegan and vegetarian food brand Linda McCartney’s is expanding into plant milks with the release of four new products.

Famed for vegetarian sausages, it is the first time the iconic company is launching plant-based dairy products.

Linda McCartney plant milk

The range includes Organic Rice, Organic Soya as well as Organic Barista Oat, and Organic Barista Coconut.

It will retail at £1.99 for a 1l carton.

Moreover, the products are being rolled out in UK supermarkets from Wednesday, May 12.

According to The Grocer, the launch will begin in Tesco with the barista-style products.

This will be for a three-week run before they return permanently in July.

All four products will be available in Sainsbury’s from June 28.

‘A household favorite’

American food giant Hain Celestial owns the brand.

Managing Director Nadine Maggi told The Grocer: “We recognize the need for versatility and variety, and we feel confident that our new range of plant-based drinks offers something for everyone’s usage needs.”

Maggi hopes the range will become ‘a household favorite’.

Moreover, this year marks Linda McCartney’s 30th anniversary.

McCartney family

The close family of the late Linda McCartney announced they are launching a vegan cookbook to help save the planet.

Paul McCartney and his daughters Stella and Mary are releasing Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen in June.

Speaking about the launch, Paul said: “Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it.”

You can find out more about the Linda McCartney’s brand via its website here