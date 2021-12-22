Reading Time: < 1 minute

US donut giant and coffee chain Krispy Kreme is launching three new vegan flavors, a year after debuting its first-ever vegan-friendly offering.

Krispy Kreme vegan flavors

Launching at the end of this month are Caramel Chocolate Delight, Fudge Brownie Bliss, and Apple Custard Crumble.

The Delight flavor is filled with Belgian chocolate, topped with a caramel and chocolate icing. Secondly, the Fudge flavor is topped with brownie pieces and a cinnamon crumble on the Apple Crumble.

All are certified vegan with The Vegan Society‘s vegan trademark.

Customers in the UK can order them online as part of a vegan selection box from December 31 – but they’re only available for “a limited time only.”

They’re available in a Vegan Selection Dozen. Or, alongside the Vegan Original Glazed ring donuts in a Favourites & Vegan Selection Dozen both for £14.45.

The UK branch teased the release earlier this week and confirmed the news yesterday.

It was met with thousands of frenzied messages on social media.

The company teased the launch on social media

Vegan donuts

It comes as vegan donuts are notably on the rise across both the UK and the US.

Earlier this month, former Hollyoaks stars Claire Cooper and Emmett Scanlan debuted the first site of their vegan donut brand, The Doughnut Whisperer in Chester.

Back in April, Dunkin – known widely under its previous name Dunkin’ Donuts – celebrated the launch of more than 41 vegan donuts.

Flavors included Peanutbutter & Jelly, Lemon Sprinkles, and many more.

You can order the vegan donuts here