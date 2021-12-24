Reading Time: < 1 minute

A KFC customer has gone viral on social media after finding an entire chicken’s head in her fried chicken meal.

A two-star review was posted by a customer identifying themselves as Gabrielle and was then shared on the popular Twitter account, Takeaway Trauma.

“I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal, put me off the rest, ugh,” the review wrote.

KFC fried chicken head

The post garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments. It opened up a debate about eating animals leaving many conflicted.

“If this grosses you out, you shouldn’t eat meat lol. What do you think you’re eating?” commented one user.

“Person who eats dead animals is shocked to find dead animal in their food,” another joked.

But others backed Gabrielle, as she did not order a chicken head.

One comment read: “Okay yeah obviously you should be aware of what your food actually is but that’s quite unpleasant.”

Two days after the review went viral, KFC UK posted a statement in response.

Fast-food giant

The post got thousands of likes and shares

On Twitter, the fast-food giant seemed to poke fun at the two-star review, maintaining that it “serves real chicken.”

The statement reads: “Honestly, wow. We were genuinely surprised by this photo. Baffled, even.

“It’s a shocker. So as soon as we saw it, we got together with Just Eat and investigated.

Put simply – we serve real chicken. And we’re proud of that.

We put really strict checks in place with our suppliers and partners, before our teams to prevent it happening again.”

The giant claims it is putting “further measures” in place to ensure it won’t happen again.

Moreover, KFC said it got in contact with Gabrielle, who has accepted a free meal as an apology.