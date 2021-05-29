Reading Time: 2 minutes

The plant-based food company, AKUA, has launched ‘the world’s first’ kelp burger made from sustainable seaweed. And, it’s designed to be as kind to the planet as possible.

Moreover, the Kelp Burger is packed with vitamins and antioxidants. And, the brand hopes it can mark a special place on the market as a result – whilst caring for the oceans as well.

AKUA’s Kelp Burger

As well as being 100 percent vegan, the burger is free from soy, gluten, and GMO. And, ingredients include crimini mushrooms, pea protein, black beans, quinoa, and a host of superfoods.

Moreover, the health benefits are far-reaching. This is because the product contains vitamins A, B6, and K, as well as zinc, potassium, and iron.

Inspiration for the burger was partially due to growing plant-based protein demand. AKUA told PBN it wanted to create a ‘sustainable solution’ as a result.

Ocean-farmed kelp is the answer, according to AKUA. This is because it requires no fertilizer, feed, or freshwater.

Sustainable seaweed

Whilst AKUA boasts benefits for human health – the burgers are advantageous to the ocean too. This is because the giant seaweed plays a major role in the marine ecosystem – and provides habitat and predator shelter for a host of species.

Moreover, it contains carbon and nitrogen, which can help restore ocean health.

CEO and Co-founder Courtney Boyd Myers says the company is looking to introduce more people to the ‘deliciousness, as well as environmental and health benefits’ of kelp.

Boyd Myers added: “The Kelp Burger is going to have a special place in the market for those looking to make a difference in the way they eat both for themselves, the Earth, and their local ocean farming economies right here in the US.

“We’re offering something better than a fake meat burger or a boring veggie burger, and we can’t wait for consumers to taste the difference.”

AKUA believes its Kelp Burger is pioneering in the plant-based burger market

Plant-based burger market

Despite many other plant-based burgers available on the market, AKUA says theirs stands out because it contains no saturated fats and is low in sodium and carbohydrates.

The Kelp Burger is currently available at restaurants including Honeybee Burger in Los Angeles, HULA’s in Monterey, and Central Provisions in Portland.

Additionally, it is available to buy online at $48.99 for a pack of 12 via AKUA’s website here.