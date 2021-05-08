Reading Time: 2 minutes

The iconic caterpillar cake is finally available in vegan form as Just Love Food Company announces the launch of a new product coming to the UK.

Archie the Caterpillar Cake is inspired by the famous Colin the Caterpillar Cake, which was recently involved in a high-profile legal battle over its trademark.

Just Love Food Company release

Archie will be available at £6.99 via TheVeganKind from May 12.

The name was chosen in recognition of Archie’s Allergies. The charity offers support to families of children with allergies. Additionally, it works to prevent allergic reactions.

Archie is launching at TheVeganKind this week

Just Love Food Company’s Danika Woods said: “We are so excited by the launch. And, as a company built on inclusivity and allergy management, it’s great to be able to offer a much-loved vegan version of this classic.”

Archie is certified by The Vegan Society and is also nut-free.

Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society, Ericka Durgahee welcomed the launch.

She added: “This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time – the world has been missing a vegan chocolate caterpillar cake and we can’t wait to get our hands on one… We’re thrilled to welcome Archie on board.”

Caterpillar cake feud

Supermarket giants Marks & Spencer and Aldi warred over the cakes in a court case that garnered mass public interest.

M&S began legal action last month over claims Aldi’s cheaper rival, Cuthbert, was too similar to its iconic Colin cake.

Packaging update. #FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/XDSnhpvjmj — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 16, 2021 The feud attracted social media attention

Aldi’s Cuthbert retails at £5 whereas Colin is sold in M&S for £7. As a result, M&S argued this was to ‘ride on the coat-tails’ of the company’s high quality reputation.

The story erupted on social media and #FreeCuthbert soon started trending on Twitter.

Aldi since announced it was bringing back a limited edition Cuthbert in order to donate profits to cancer charities.

In a Tweet, the company hinted it wanted to direct funds away from lawyers, signaling a nod to the legal proceedings.

You can order Archie the Caterpillar Cake from TheVeganKind as of May 12 here