British chain, Itsu, which offers East-Asian-inspired food in supermarkets and restaurants nationwide, has issued an urgent project recall.

This was after its popular vegan Gyoza Vegetable Fusion Packs were found to have contained non-vegan ingredients, posing a threat across four main allergens.

Itsu product recall

Itsu (grocery)’s popular steamed dumplings are comprised of vegetables, tofu, and soya mince and come with a soy dipping sauce.

But this batch contained crustaceans, fish, mollusks, and eggs.

The mix-up came after the batch contained seafood gyozas.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FDA), this puts anyone with an allergy to crustaceans, fish, mollusks, and eggs are at a possible health risk. It issued an Allergy Alert earlier this week.

How to get a refund

As a result, Itsu (grocery) is calling on customers to photograph any 300G packs bought with the best before date of 11 April 2022 for a full refund.

Once photographed, customers should send the images and batch code to customerservice@itsugrocery.com.

In a statement attached to the recall notice, Itsu (grocery) apologized.

The company added: “We apologize for any inconvenience caused. And, would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation.”

Tesco

Following the news, supermarket giant Tesco called on its customers to return the products in-store.

In a statement, the company said: “If you have an allergy or intolerance to crustaceans, mollusks, fish, or egg, or are vegetarian or vegan, do not eat the affected product.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given.”

You can read the full recall statement here

PBN contacted Itsu for comment