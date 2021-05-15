British chain, Itsu, which offers East-Asian-inspired food in supermarkets and restaurants nationwide, has issued an urgent project recall.
This was after its popular vegan Gyoza Vegetable Fusion Packs were found to have contained non-vegan ingredients, posing a threat across four main allergens.
Itsu product recall
Itsu (grocery)’s popular steamed dumplings are comprised of vegetables, tofu, and soya mince and come with a soy dipping sauce.
But this batch contained crustaceans, fish, mollusks, and eggs.
The mix-up came after the batch contained seafood gyozas.
According to the Food Standards Agency (FDA), this puts anyone with an allergy to crustaceans, fish, mollusks, and eggs are at a possible health risk. It issued an Allergy Alert earlier this week.
How to get a refund
As a result, Itsu (grocery) is calling on customers to photograph any 300G packs bought with the best before date of 11 April 2022 for a full refund.
Once photographed, customers should send the images and batch code to customerservice@itsugrocery.com.
In a statement attached to the recall notice, Itsu (grocery) apologized.
The company added: “We apologize for any inconvenience caused. And, would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation.”
Tesco
Following the news, supermarket giant Tesco called on its customers to return the products in-store.
In a statement, the company said: “If you have an allergy or intolerance to crustaceans, mollusks, fish, or egg, or are vegetarian or vegan, do not eat the affected product.
“Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given.”
You can read the full recall statement here
PBN contacted Itsu for comment