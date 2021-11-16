Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan meat giant Impossible Foods is debuting its latest product, Impossible Meatballs, in further expansion.

The product is the third new retail product launch within just four months in a “faster than ever” expansion for the company.

Impossible Meatballs are made from a mix of Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage with its own seasoning blend, packed with 12 grams of protein per serving.

Impossible Meatballs

The product comes frozen and ready-formed, to be added to any meatball recipe. And they boast 30 percent less sodium than leading homestyle animal meatballs.

Moreover, Impossible Foods say its products have a far lower environmental footprint stretching 75 percent less land usage.

Vice president of product and commercialization Ravi Thakkar spoke about the launch in a statement sent to PBN.

They said: “We’re innovating faster than ever and developing our products with qualities that matter most to consumers, including everything from taste to convenience.

“Impossible Meatballs are the latest example of that – giving people a simple, delicious, and sustainable alternative to a family classic.”

Customers can find the product in Walmart stores across the US from this month, at $6.48 per pack. They will be available in additional retailers later this year.

You can find out more about Impossible Foods here