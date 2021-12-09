Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cheeseburgers made by plant-based icon, Impossible Foods, is the most ordered food on a popular US delivery platform, outperforming a throng of meaty alternatives.

In its yearly report, Grubhub announces that Impossible cheeseburgers have risen in popularity by a staggering 442 percent, securing the top spot for 2021.

This is across “tens of millions” of orders on the platform.

Impossible Foods’ cheeseburger success

The plant-based championing position comes after a celebratory vegetarian win in 2019. Now, Impossible Foods has beaten shredded pork tacos, apple pecan chicken salads, pork dumplings, and more.

Grubhub, whose parent company is Just Eat, analyzed orders from more than 32 million diners. It announced the news in its Year in Food report.

Overall, meatless orders grew by 16 percent over 2021, in comparison to the year prior.

Among the other popular vegan orders were hot cocoa, mint chocolate chip cookies, and meatless chorizo tacos.

Additionally, Grubhub says the most vegan-friendly states according to its data are California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Vegan popularity

The news comes as Impossible Foods, one of the world’s largest plant-based meat companies, continues its train of soaring successes.

Last month, it debuted in New Zealand and Australia in its third and fourth international market launch for just over a year.

Equally, it recently launched vegan meatballs aka Impossible Meatballs in extended expansion news.