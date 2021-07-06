Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street inside London’s Hard Rock Hotel has announced a collaboration with top vegan restaurant, Mooshies, starting on Monday, July 19th.

The iconic eateries are partnering to create a legendary plant-based menu – but it’s available for a limited time only.

Mooshies collab

A pioneer of vegan burgers, Mooshies will now be bringing its plant-based magic to the Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street.

Dishes on the new menu include the Rock N’ Mooshies, composed of BBQ-spiced braised oyster mushrooms topped with vegan cheese and served on a bed of vegan bacon coleslaw.

Additionally, there will be What’s Ur Beef? – a black bean and quinoa patty, and the Magic Mushroom Burger featuring spicy panko oyster mushrooms and a hash brown.

Available for starters and sides are plant-based cheese sticks, as well as nachos with jackfruit and artisan cashew cheese. And, there will be loaded fries with Mooshies’ signature sauces.

Top London restaurants

The Rock N Mooshies is available exclusively at The Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street Credit: Supplied

Both brands had similar starts before their soaring success.

They originated in London following the shared visions of two people who wanted to offer something lacking in the industry.

For Mooshies, this involved extensive recipe testing on its ‘vegetable-hating’ friends.

Mooshies Co-Owner John Marulanda added that the collab was another ‘dream come true’

Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street

The Hard Rock Hotel’s Hotel Manager is Danny Harvey. In a statement sent to PBN, Harvey said: “Our guests have been asking us for more plant-based options, and we are very excited about this collaboration with Mooshies – one of the top vegan restaurants in London.

“Veganism is a growing trend in the UK market, so it’s only natural for us to start this partnership with a limited-time vegan menu running alongside our a la carte menu.”

The new menu will be available at The Hard Rock Cafe’s Oxford Street.

Moreover, you can enjoy the menu, minus the Rock N’ Mooshies which is exclusive only to Hard Rock, on Brick Lane at Mooshies’ original location.

Customers can catch the plant-based collaboration from July 19 to October 22.

You can make a reservation via The Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street here

To find out more about Mooshies, visit here