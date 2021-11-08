Reading Time: < 1 minute

Future Farm, a vegan meat company based in Brazil, has raised a staggering $58 million (£42m) investment.

And, it will use the funds to launch several new products including plant-based milk and other dairy alternatives.

Future Farm

The Series C funding round was led by Rage Capital and brings total investments to $86 million. Now, the company is valued at a total of $400 million, The Grocer reports.

As well as launching new products, the company also revealed it is planning to move into more than 20 international markets.

CEO Marcus Leta told the outlet: “This investment ignites a new chapter in Future Farm. We are creating a robust 4.0 plant-based platform with meat, milk, and dairy.

“Twelve innovations are now being developed to make slaughterhouses and dairy products even more obsolete. We’re going to deliver flavor and joy to anyone who loves any animal protein, without pressure.”

Growing expansion

Future Farm made its debut in the UK earlier this year, and now its range is available in supermarkets up and down the country.

It includes the Future Burger and Future Chick’n, as well as the recently launched Future Tuna.

The company is a firm believer that the future is plant-based and uses technology to create analogs that are better for the planet.

You can find out more about Future Farm here