Leading UK seitan manufacturer, LoveSeitan has declared the ‘first-ever’ ‘World Seitan Day’ later this year in celebration of the beloved plant-based product.

LoveSeitan announced the day is to be held on Monday, October 18. This is to honor the Japanese philosopher and macrobiotic diet founder George Ohsawa on his birth date.

World Seitan Day

Ohsawa is the first person to coin the term seitan and celebrated for bringing it to the West, despite the food dating back to China almost 1,500 years ago.

He created its name in the early 1960’s by combining ‘sei’ and ‘tan’. Sei means proper or correct, and tan is from the Japanese word ‘tanpak’ which means protein.

LoveSeitan made the announcement on the anniversary of Ohsawa’s death on April 23.

Healthy protein source

Steve Swindon co-founded LoveSeitan. In a statement sent exclusively to PBN, he said: “This is a very special announcement for us. We have three key goals: firstly, to honor George.

“He was an innovator, visionary and led an inspirational life dedicated to bettering human health.

“Secondly, to celebrate and raise awareness of seitan as one of the best food sources available for a world that desperately needs sustainable, healthy and accessible protein sources more than ever.

“And finally, to inspire creativity; there are some wonderful recipes and amateur chefs out there – we’re keen to see what people can come up with!”

