Reading Time: < 1 minute

Delivery giant Deliveroo is helping Veganuary participants stick to their meat and dairy-free month by offering them access to free food.

Select plant-based outlets in the UK including Rebel Vegan, Mildred’s, Oowee Vegan, What the Pitta, and many more are participating.

It comes following quitter’s day, a national day every second Friday in January, which is when people commonly quit on their New Year’s resolutions.

How can I get free food at Deliveroo?

From today, Wednesday, January 19, Deliveroo customers can redeem a special code to get money off their vegan orders.

The company is handing out 2,000 free credit codes for both new and existing users. Each code is to the tune of £5.00 and can be used across 188 restaurants.

To use it, simply enter “VECANUARY” when you order under the enter a promo code field. Deliveroo maintains that minimum order, delivery fees, and service charges “may apply.”

In a statement sent to PBN, Deliveroo’s Aisha Jefferson said: “We’re changing Veganuary to Ve-CAN-uary this week.

So, go the distance with your plant-based promise and enjoy one of our delicious incentives thanks to £10,000 worth of free voucher codes.”

Boost in vegan orders

Over the past year, vegan orders at Deliveroo have skyrocketed. Twenty-twenty-one saw hikes of 107 percent, as the category becomes the fastest growing on the platform.

Similarly, 2022 is seeing extended popularity for vegan dishes. In the first week of January, the company claims searches for “vegan” within the app had risen by a staggering 153 percent.

The “VECANUARY” code is only available whilst stocks last, with one redemption permitted per person.