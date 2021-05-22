Reading Time: 2 minutes

Crackd, the UK’s ‘first’ liquid egg replacement, is set to launch a nationwide ad campaign to showcase the versatility of vegan eggs.

Since launching just six months ago, the brand will soon be available in more major supermarkets across the country.

Moreover, it is planning global expansion.

Crackd campaign

The vegan egg brand will screen its new campaign on national television from mid-June.

It will involve three adverts, one of which will feature Great British Menu finalist Ruth Hanson.

She is the Head-Chef of London-based gastropub, The Princess Of Shoreditch. As part of the campaign, she will display a variety of vegan recipes using the Crackd product in order to help educate consumers on how best to cook with it.

The brand claims it is already supporting kitchens around the country by ‘enabling creativity’ in cooking – and is planning wider expansion to meet growing demand.

Growth

Crackd is already available in Marks & Spencer, The VeganKind Supermarket, and WholeFoods.

Additionally, it will debut in Morrisons at the end of this month.

The company – owned by Bingham & Jones, who are behind the renowned GOSH! range – is planning wider distribution. This summer, it plans to expand internationally.

However, it is not yet confirmed which countries will see Crackd on shelves first.

Vegan egg expansion

General Manager Rik Roberts told PBN he wants to see more supermarkets accepting vegan eggs as a growing trend.

He said: “It’s been widely reported that all the majors have been increasing their ranges on plant-based products over the past few years.

“Sainsbury’s has +3800 lines now tagged vegan, Asda has +1500 items, Waitrose +700 items, and we all know Tesco’s have done an amazing job step-changing their offering in plant-based products recently.

“But even though they list hundreds of alt milks, vegan cheeses etc there are no plant-based eggs.

“Eggs are used in so many foods, but if you want to adopt a more plant-based diet there are no products in any of their ranges that will do what Crackd can do.

“We’re here for those that can’t, don’t, or won’t eat eggs and believe that consumers deserve to have a choice in this category.”

Crackd’s products

Each bottle contains the equivalent of eight eggs. They can be used in various recipes from cakes to Yorkshire puddings and scrambled eggs.

The pea protein base provides a good source of B12. Moreover, Crackd assures it is free from artificial colors and flavorings.

You can find out more about Crackd via its website here