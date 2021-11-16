Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian-inspired coffee chain Caffè Nero is launching a festive plant-based turkey panini in partnership with THIS, a pioneering vegan meat brand.

It comes complete with stuffing, cranberry and port sauce, and fresh spinach. And now, customers can feast on the product more than 600 locations nationwide.

Both THIS and Caffè Nero spent months designing The Vegan Festive Feast Panini and claim it’s a “cut above the rest.”

Caffè Nero x THIS

It comes following increasing demand for plant-based alternatives at the chain. Customers can purchase it for £4.60.

In a statement sent to PBN, marketing director Marcus Denison-Smith said: “Vegan food has become a core part of our menu. And, is now a key part of any new menu launch.

“Our Christmas vegan food is always hugely popular. And I think we’ve developed with THIS something which will really excite our vegan and non-vegan customers alike. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Moreover, THIS co-founder Andy Shovel says the traditionally meaty classic does not compromise on flavor or texture.

The panini joins the Vegan Meatball Panini already on offer at Caffè Nero, which features meat-free meatballs in a rich tomato ragu sauce.

