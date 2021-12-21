Reading Time: < 1 minute

Budweiser’s parent company, the global brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, is making its move into the alternative protein space.

Here, it will use leftover barley from the beer-making process to create other protein products in partnership with EverGrain.

While barley itself is relatively lacking in protein, at around ten percent, when it is used to brew beer, the leftover sees a far richer yield.

Budweiser’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev

Operations have been ongoing this year, but it’s hoped that recent investment can propel production.

According to further recent reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev is also working with BioBrew, a start-up that uses precision fermentation to produce alternative protein products.

CEO Michel Doukeris hopes it can address global food and sustainability challenges, VegNews reports.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has become a backer of EverGrain, and hopes the upcycling of barley can become a key ingredient in food across the world.

Barley

“Our unique barley ingredients will transform plant-based products, delivering better tasting and more nutritious options to consumers who seek a healthier and more sustainable future,” EverGrain’s founder Greg Belt said in a statement.

The process involves fermenting grain in order to create plant-based milk products.

Take Two is a brand already utilizing EverGrain’s products. The company uses waste “spent” grain to create its barley milk and claims to be the ‘first’ to do so.

Additionally, further upcycling of brewing products can be used to create vegan eggs too.