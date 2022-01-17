Reading Time: 2 minutes

BrewDog, a successful brewery and pub chain born in Scotland, has announced some big vegan news this week. In collaboration with plant-based online marketplace The Vegan Kind (TVK), it’s launching a brand new vegan pale ale.

The Vegan Kind x BrewDog new pale ale

Carrying the grocer’s branding, The Vegan Kind Pale Ale is a 5.5 percent abv and is dubbed to carry a “lively bitterness” balanced with pineapple, Columbus hops, and Vienna malts. It comes in a 330ml can.

CEO of The Vegan Kind, Scott McCulloch, said in a statement to PBN: “I’ve been a massive fan of BrewDog for several years.

“And, regularly enjoy their beers so it’s fantastic to launch this collaboration between them and The Vegan Kind.

“We know that the BrewDog community are deeply passionate about our planet and making carbon-conscious choices with their food and drink, so we are really excited to collaborate.

Customers who are signed up to the brand’s monthly BrewDog and Friends subscription will receive the new ale next month.

It is a limited edition and available solely to subscribers.

The collaboration is a celebration of Veganuary

BrewDog controversy

The launch comes amid alleged controversy within BrewDog. Last year, reports surfaced that the company had a “culture of fear” after an open letter was published by more than 60 former employees.

According to Punks With Purpose, an organization seeking to expose “toxic work culture,” founders James Watt and Martin Dickie gave “weight” to sexist and misogynistic brewers.

“We all felt that in our day to day working lives, there were at best hurdles. And at worst genuine safety concerns,” the letter reads.

It goes on: “Put bluntly, the single biggest shared experience of former staff is a residual feeling of fear.”

Moreover, staff allege they were “exploited.”

More recently, the bosses openly accepted their faults. They have since launched a “workplace code” following an extensive review, the BBC reports.

According to the outlet, this includes firm-wide pay rises and the installation of mental health ambassadors.

This article was updated on Monday, January 17 to add in information regarding availability