Frozen food giant, Birds Eye, is further expanding its plant-based offerings with its first-ever vegan ‘fish-free’ fingers.

The Fishless Fingers are part of the Green Cuisine brand, which is an official Team GB supporter ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games.

Birds Eye Fishless Fingers

Sold in a pack of 12, the breaded fingers mark the first vegan fish alternative for Birds Eye.

Moreover, it marks the company’s first use of rice protein.

The Fishless Fingers are a source of omega-3 and will feature Bird’s Eye’s ‘signature crumb’.

Senior Marketing Manager, Jess Ali, told PBN: “Birds Eye Fish Fingers are a heavyweight of British dinner time, with families enjoying their iconic taste for over 60 years.

Vegan fish alternative

“Fishless doesn’t mean flavorless” Jess Ali, Senior Marketing Manager, Birds Eye

“With 88 percent of shoppers associating Fish Fingers with the Birds Eye brand, we wanted to create a fishless version which is as delicious as the original, to help appeal to more Brits’ dietary requirements.

“Fishless doesn’t mean flavorless.

“So, we are still using our popular coating to give consumers the delicious fingers they know and love.

“As part of Green Cuisine’s mission to bring plant power to more kitchens, we hope Birds Eye fans will love our Fishless Fingers as much as we do.”

Green Cuisine

The products will hit Sainsbury’s shelves across the UK on June 21. They’ll be sold at £2.50 per 336g pack.

A wider roll-out will commence next year.

Bird’s Eye recently expanded its Green Cuisine line with three new plant-based products. They include Chicken-Free Southern Fried Grill, Chicken-Free Crispy Grill, and the Chicken-Free Burger.

The expansion came after the brand announced its alliance with Team GB. This will involve social media partnerships with Olympic athletes.

You can find out more about the other products in the Green Cuisine line here