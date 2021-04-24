Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chicago-based restaurant chain Buona, which specializes in Italian beef, announced the launch of its first-ever vegan Beefless Sandwich this week.

This is in partnership with the meat alternatives brand, Upton’s Naturals.

Buona’s Beefless Sandwich

The new Beefless Sandwich hits the chain’s 25 locations on Monday, April 26.

Buona teased the release on Instagram. Additionally, it stated the new release has ‘never been done before’.

The family-run restaurant focuses on Italian beef across its meat-heavy menu and has done for more than 40 years.

Moreover, the Beefless Sandwich is made with Upton’s Naturals’ seitan. And, it will be served in a seven-inch sandwich with vegan gravy.

It will be available for $7.99.

Expanding plant-based menu

Candice Jordan is Buono’s Marketing Director. She told the Chicago Tribune: “While Buona is known for our original Italian beef, we wanted to expand our plant-based menu options.”

This is ‘to serve the growing number of vegans and vegetarians who join their families at our restaurants’, she added.

When one of the founding brothers gave the Beefless Sandwich for his father to try, the reaction was surprising.

Don Buonavolanto added: “When we got the recipe right, we had Pop give us his thoughts.

“He was surprised how much the vegan gravy and ‘beefless meat’ spices replicated his original recipe.”

Vegan friendly Chicago

According to research, Chicago is one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the US. Other ‘evolved’ cities include Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland.

Data was based on the number of takeaway services and restaurants with vegan options.

You can find out more about Buona here