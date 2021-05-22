Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia is a country famed for its love of meat: and yet its meat consumption is at its lowest for a staggering 25 years, according to a new report.

Moreover, the meat processing industry is predicted to shrink by 10 percent this year.

Plant-based Australia

The data comes from the market research company, IBISWorld.

Pork consumption alone saw a decrease, believed to be in line with growing ‘health consciousness’.

Overall meat consumption is at its lowest since 1996.

Moreover, shifts towards plant-based eating and concerns for the environment are believed to be behind the figures. This is according to the food news organization, Good Food.

IBISWorld’s Senior Industry Analyst, Suzy Oo, told the outlet: “The domestic price of meat has risen at an annualized 3.1 percent over the past five years, driving more consumers to seek vegetarian alternatives.

“This has expanded target markets for plant-based products beyond vegans and vegetarians.”

Bushfires

The report comes just a year on from the devasting bushfires which swept across Australia, killing millions of animals.

The shocking impact may have been a driver in shifting consumer behaviour.

Additionally, activists blamed the country’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison for his accused inaction on climate change.

The fires also prompted plant-based athlete Lewis Hamilton to encourage people to go vegan.

Via his Instagram account, the Formula 1 champion said: “I implore you to join me in thinking about the impact we are having on our planet.

“Let’s work together to make small changes, and encourage our family and friends to do the same, so we can help shift the direction we’re going in.”