Asda has been crowned the top British supermarket giant for its vegan offerings at the prestigious Quality Food Awards 2021.

As well as bagging the Vegan Retailer of the Year title, the store also scooped Free From Retailer of the Year. And, both Retailer of the Year and Bakery Retailer of the Year.

Asda wins vegan award

The news was announced this week and follows a strict judging process from a panel of food experts.

Moreover, one of the championing products was Asda‘s festive Plant-Based Vegan Cranberry & Chestnut Wreath.

In a statement sent to PBN, Asda’s vice president of own brand, Sam Dickson, said the company is “over the moon.”

“At Asda, we strive to give all of our customers the very best, no matter their dietary requirement or preference. So, winning Vegan and Free From Retailer of the Year is a real seal of approval for us.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our colleagues and suppliers who make it their priority every day to bring our customers great quality products.

“As we head into December, these awards really are the icing on our Christmas cake,” they added.

Among the winning products are the store’s Plant-Based Fishless Fillets, Vegan Katsu Kiev, Vegan Chicken Pie, and Plant-Based Moroccan Butternut Salad.