Reading Time: 2 minutes

A leading animal advocacy charity is offering a culinary program to aid institutions in increasing plant-based options.

The move is in line with the Humane Society International UK (HSI)’s calls for this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer an exclusively plant-based menu.

Animal charity

HSI UK sees changing diets as ‘vital’ in order to mitigate climate change. As a result, it launched a virtual plant-based cooking scheme through the Forward Food Programme this month.

The campaign aims to encourage plant-based shifts in the catering industry, with a view to making the global food system more sustainable.

Moreover, the goal is to assist organizations in helping more people access plant-based menu options.

Each workshop offers training online led by renowned food writer Jenny Chandler.

‘Rapid’ demand

HSI UK’s Forward Food Program Manager is Charlie Huson.

Huson said: “Demand for tasty and satisfying vegan options in Britain’s canteens and kitchens is growing rapidly, as students, customers, and caterers across the country realize the incredible health, environmental, and animal welfare benefits of a more plant-based diet.

“Reducing meat and dairy consumption is one of the single most important actions we can all take to tackle climate change.

“So we are incredibly excited that by launching our Forward Food training on a new virtual and interactive platform, we can help even more universities, corporate kitchens, and catering companies meet growing demand for more plant-centered menus.”

Moreover, the program has already been implemented at top universities from Cambridge to the University of London, Sheffield, and Oxford Brookes.

COP26 urged to go plant-based

Many are calling for COP26 to offer entirely vegan food this year, HSI UK included.

An online petition was even created: penned to stress the importance of meatless diets in fighting climate change.

‘COP26 presents an opportunity for the UK government to set a global example in Glasgow, one of most vegan-friendly cities in the world’, it reads.

Additionally, the acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming sent a letter to COP26’s president Alok Sharma echoing the sentiments.

He wrote: “If the goal of the COP26 summit is to protect the planet – as well as promote compassionate, responsible behavior – animal-derived foods have no place on the menu.”

You can find out more about HSI UK here