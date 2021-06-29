Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma has launched a range of ‘ocean-friendly’ vegan sneakers made from recycled plastic and sugarcane.

And, with every purchase, the brand is vowing to remove two pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

‘Ocean-friendly’ vegan sneakers

The limited-edition shoes are made with 100 percent recycled plastics, a sugarcane EVA outsole, and a cork and mamona oil insole.

Cariuma says each pair is designed to leave customers ‘lighter on your feet’, as well as leaving behind a ‘smaller footprint’.

Additionally, the shoes are made to order to minimize waste.

The range is completed with two designs, including IBI Slip-Ons and IBI Low-Top Sneakers. Each is available in either blue or white and retails at $98 a pair.

4ocean collaboration

Moreover, the vegan sneakers are made in collaboration with 4ocean – an organization fighting widespread plastic pollution.

It conducts beach cleans across the globe and creates jewellery made from recycled bracelets.

So far, it claims to have collected over 15 million pounds of garbage from the ocean.

Commenting on the collab, Cariuma said: “With defiant optimism, our friends at 4ocean have laid the groundwork for an active approach to ending ocean plastic pollution.

“At Cariuma, we’re no strangers to the shared effort required to restore and protect our world for future generations.”

“Between us, the goal was to design a product to start conversations, to raise awareness around ocean plastic pollution, and create a product that’s better for you and the planet.”

You can browse the collection online here