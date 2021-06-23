Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ariel Beninca, a vegan model and designer from Brisbane is eyeing the prestigious Miss Australia World 2021 title.

Since making the switch to veganism a decade ago, Beninca is a passionate environmental campaigner.

Miss World Australia 2021

The pageant is part of the wider Miss World competition, and if successful, Beninca will represent her country on an international scale.

In a statement sent to PBN, she said she couldn’t believe she’d made it to the final.

She added: “To win Miss World Australia 2021 would mean everything to me. To represent my country on the world stage would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s also a great opportunity to educate my platform on global issues.”

The designer uses her social media platform to show off her favorite plant-based spots in Brisbane, including her top vegan pizza.

In a bid to helping her audience eat less meat and dairy, she recently said on an Instagram story: “Vegan chicken: you can still have chicken without harming chickens.”

She also offers tips to making easy vegan meals, such as pulled jackfruit on nachos and textured vegetable protein with gravy.

Vegan pageant stars

As part of the competition, Beninca is raising money for Bush to Beach, an education platform designed to support children who live in ‘The Bush’, a widely undeveloped area in the country.

So far, Miss World has raised over $1 billion dollars for children’s charities.

Previous Miss World winners include Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who recently declared she was ‘getting into’ veganism.

Moreover, a vegan model and software engineer scooped the US-run Miss Universe title earlier this year. Andrea Meza was victorious and took the crown for Mexico.

Just like Miss World, the competition was put on hold due to the pandemic.