Reading Time: < 1 minute

US clothing giant Urban Outfitters, Inc. has been blasted by animal advocates for its alleged use of animal-derived materials.

PETA launched an ad campaign to target shoppers with the message: ‘I Want You To Change. Wear Vegan.’

Urban Outfitters blasted

The campaign is being run in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Moreover, it pictures a collection of animals staring directly into the camera. Each reads the same message, calling on people to stop wearing animal-derived materials such as leather and wool.

They’re being screened on bus shelters and kiosks around the area.

PETA says the campaign is international and urges all Urban Outfitters, Inc. brands to stop selling leather, cashmere, and wool from alpacas and sheep. Moreover, the company’s brands include Anthropologie and Free People.

It started in Pittsburgh as the area is popular among young shoppers. For example, Free People has five stores across the city.

‘Leave animals in peace’

PETA’s Executive Vice President is Tracy Reiman.

She said: “Urban Outfitters wants to appeal to progressive young people. But, it’s missing the mark by selling bags and shoes made with bits of animals’ stolen skin, fleece, and feathers.

“PETA is encouraging kind shoppers to refresh their closets with vegan styles that leave animals in peace.”

Additionally, PETA obtained photos that show the shocking ways animals are treated in the fur and wool trade.

As part of the campaign, it was hoping to screen the footage to shoppers. However, city officials refused, the animal charity claims.

You can find out more about PETA’s work here