American footwear giant UGG has unveiled a sustainability program following Earth Day this year to help fight global warming.

It’s rolling out a tree regeneration program, as well as a ‘first-ever’ repair initiative.

The brand is committed to regenerating 200,000 acres of land this year. Moreover, it plans to extend this to one million by 2025.

In a statement sent to PBN, the company said its journey towards a more ‘sustainable future’ will involve actively restoring the earth and its ecosystem.

Moreover, UGG is launching a ‘first-ever’ repair program.

As part of it it will restore damaged shoes to ‘like-new’ condition. It comes after the brand estimates more than 300 million pairs of shoes are thrown away each year.

UGG has also committed to sourcing all the wood used in its products from 100 percent recycled fiber from within FSC-certified forests.

The drive is in partnership with the environmental organizations Savory Institute and Canopy.

Chris Kerston, of Savory Institue said: “The brand’s commendable work on traceability and now their leadership with supporting farmers on their individual journeys towards achieving regenerative environmental outcomes is incredible.

“This level of commitment is a win for farmers, consumers and for nature.”

Plant-based shoe range

Earlier this year UGG launched a plant-based shoe range. The ‘carbon-neutral’ Plant Power collection is made from renewable sugarcane.

It features a Fluff Sugar Platform and Fluff Sugar Sandal made from renewably harvested trees.

The brand said it’s committed to making its products ‘better for both consumers and the planet’.

You can shop the Plant Power Collection on UGG’s website here