Sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney has unveiled her most sustainable line yet. 80 percent of the newly launched fall collection is made with eco-friendly materials.

Fur-free as ever, the fashion house’s fall collection offers bold colors and functional skiwear as well as military-inspired dresses.

Moreover, to market the launch, the brand unveiled a short ‘mockumentary’ video in order to celebrate animals as equals: narrated by comedian David Walliams.

Eco-friendly materials

Stella McCartney continues to be free from animal leather, feathers, fur, and skins. Additionally, all the brand’s shoes and bags are vegan and cruelty-free.

Sustainable materials in the collection include recycled polyester made from bottles and elastane.

Moreover, the designs feature organic cotton, ‘forest-friendly’ viscose, and repurposed old-stock garments.

Stella McCartney fall collection

Stella McCartney depicts a world where animals and humans are equals, to promote the collection

The Autumn 2021 collection consists of mainly eco-friendly materials. In addition, the brand has curated a collection of ‘core conscious’ pieces: Stella Sustainable.

Other goods in the wider fall collection are inspired by ‘J for Joy’, under Stella McCartney’s A to Z manifesto. The inspiration behind it is to offer a colorful vision and to customers with ‘an active spirit’.

Colorful viscose dresses are available alongside recycled nylon jackets and a 1940’s inspired blouses.

One of the coats is made with a ‘world’s first’ partially bio-based faux fur – consisting of new fiber called Sorona.

Animals as equals

In the promotional video, models show off the collection whilst wearing animal masks. Moreover, it shows them fight over the clothes.

It states: “A world where all creatures live in harmony and with equality as possible: music to our ears.

“The journey may be challenging at times. But, no matter our origin, it’s always possible to find common ground: be you rabbit or racoon.”

Stella McCartney

In a statement sent exclusively to PBN, McCartney said: “Humour has always been really, really important to me and is at the core of what we do here at Stella McCartney.



The collection boasts bold colors and ethically-sourced materials inspired by ‘joy’

“When you’re talking about such an important subject matter – as we are with this campaign and with everything else we do here at Stella – sometimes you’ve got to lighten the load because otherwise, it can be very depressing.

“We’ve been doing this from day one, so 20 years this year, and now, more and more it seems like a permitted conversation to have.

“But really, up until recently, it’s been a conversation that people felt very threatened by, very uncomfortable around, very defensive.

“So, humor has always been a good friend to the brand in trying to introduce an uncomfortable topic to our audience.”

