Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leading watch brand Skagen has launched a range of vegan leather watches made from apple, bark and cork.

The Denmark-based company launched the Aaren Naturals collection in celebration of Earth Day.

Environmentally-friendly materials

It’s the brand’s latest collection, and each features a case and strap made from ‘pro-planet’ materials, including the vegan apple leather.

It comes as part of Skagen’s practices to reduce water consumption as part of the leather tanning process.

Additionally, at least half of the stainless steel featured in the design is also recycled.

Each watch is available for £119 in eight colors and two different sized cases.

Skagen’s ‘sustainable future’

Each design features ‘pro-planet’ materials Credit: Supplied

Skagen Chief Brand Officer, Steve Evans says the collection is just one of more ‘exciting’ sustainability efforts to come.

He added: “As a brand influenced by Danish design, we look to Denmark for constant inspiration with the progressive steps they’ve made.

“We’re dedicated to being an environmental partner and consistently evolving our position by finding great collaborators, such as Copenhagen Fashion Week, aligned on a similar path.

“By championing our passions for sourcing, design, innovation and creativity, our teams are working diligently to transform our processes for a greater, more sustainable future.”

Vegan apple leather

Skagen isn’t the first brand to use vegan leather made from apples. The cruelty-free fashion house, Samara, released a collection of purses made from the fruit’s skins last year.

Moreover, Volkswagen is set to launch an electric SUV this year with an interior made with apple-based vegan leather. The company said the material is both raw and renewable.

You can shop the collection here