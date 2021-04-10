Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sportswear giant Nike has unveiled its Move To Zero sneaker range featuring one of the company’s ‘most sustainable shoes’ to date. The sneakers are made from eco-friendly materials including recycled cork sourced from the wine industry.

Moreover, it marks aims to become ‘zero carbon and zero waste’. As a result, each pair is made from around 20 percent recycled materials.

Move To Zero range

Included in the range is the new silhouette, Nike Crater Impact. Additionally, the beloved Air Force 1, Blazer Mid and Air Max have been transformed as part of the Plant Cork Pack.

These updated designs have outsoles crafted by recycled cork from the wine industry. The cork is then infused into the rubber. Nike says they’re inspired by ‘the natural world’.

The Air VaporMax 2021 is, the brand claims, one if its ‘most sustainable shoes to date’. This is because it’s made with over 50 percent recycled content by weight.

Also, Move To Zero features the ‘highly breathable’ Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Next Nature and Nike Victory G Lite.

Environmentally friendly

The range includes redesigned Nike classics including the Blazer and Air Force 1 (Credit: Nike)

‘We’ve been making big moves in how we source, process, and manufacture our materials because it’s what we’re made of that counts’, the company announced.

Nike added: “By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.”

“…Pushing the edges of design and Nike heritage, the latest summer offerings in Nike’s Move to Zero journey carve out reimagined lifestyle silhouettes and grow further into performance footwear.”

Nike also utilized plastic bottles and recycled nylon. All the cotton used in the shoes is sustainable, certified organic, and soured through the non-profit Better Cotton Initiative.

Low-impact sneakers

Earlier this year, Nike unveiled a low-carbon footprint sneaker collection, Space Hippie.

Chief Design Officer John Hoke said the range ‘changed the way we look at materials’, and ‘changed the way that we look at the aesthetics of our product’.

It is not the only brand using environmentally friendly materials. Actor Jason Momoa launched vegan sneakers made from algae. Moreover, big brands including H&M and Adidas have unveiled their own ‘sustainable’ shoes too.

You can order some of shoes via Nike’s website, though more designs are yet to be released and debut this summer