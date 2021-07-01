Reading Time: < 1 minute

Neiman Marcus has announced it is ditching fur by 2023.

All products containing fur will no longer be sold in the group’s luxury department stores, which include Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, and Horchow.

Neiman Marcus ditches fur

A new Animal Welfare Policy outlined the move that will involve the shutting down of fur ‘salons’.

The company released a statement. In it, it declared: “Our goal is to create a curated selection of sustainable and ethical products for our customers and their evolving preferences.”

It comes after the company faced continued pressure from In Defence Of Animals. The organization has been campaigning for decades, which involved social media campaigns and a letter signed by thousands.

Part of the effort surfaced on Fur Free Friday last year, an annual demonstration aimed at protecting animals.

‘No animal should die for fashion’

In a statement sent to PBN, Fur Campaigner Julie Massa said the charity was ‘tremendously proud’ to have been involved.

Massa added: “For decades, animal activists and organizations have campaigned with In Defense of Animals to see the day Neiman Marcus stopped selling fur.

“…Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and TJ Maxx have now joined the ever-expanding group of compassionate retailers. [This] makes it clear that fur is ugly, outdated, and cruel.

“No animal should die for fashion. And, we urge all states to follow in the footsteps of Neiman Marcus and other major retailers by passing legal bans on all fur sales.”

Fashion companies ditching fur

Within the past two weeks, other fashion giants have announced committals to abandoning the fur trade.

Notably, Canada Goose pledged to stop buying and using fur by 2022..

Additionally Holt Renfrew is phasing out fur and exotic animal skins as part of a sustainability drive.

You can find out more about In Defence Of Animals here