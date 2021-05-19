Reading Time: 2 minutes

Valentino is ditching fur from all future collections, in a bid to ‘redefine’ the brand and become more eco-friendly.

The luxury Italian designer is the latest fashion house to abandon the fur trade.

Fur-free fashion

In a news release, Valentino‘s CEO Jacopo Venturini said: “The fur-free stance is perfectly in line with the values of our company.

“We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections.”

Additionally, the company is shutting down its fur subsidiary, Valentino Polar.

By 2022, it will have phased out fur completely.

‘The new luxury’

Animal advocacy charity, Human Society International, and its US branch met with Valentino in 2019 to discuss the policy.

Moreover, Martina Pluda, Director of the Italy brand, welcomed the move.

Pluda added: “Valentino dropping fur is a major nail in the coffin for the cruel fur trade.

“Like so many other designers, Valentino knows that using fur makes brands look outdated and out of touch. And, fur industry certification schemes are little more than the hollow PR spin of an industry that kills 100 million animals for fur a year.

“Compassion and sustainability are the new luxury in a world where dressing in the fur of factory-farmed foxes or gassed mink is tasteless and cruel.

“As the UK government considers a ban on fur imports and sales. And, countries such as Italy are urged to ban fur farming, the world’s top designers are leading the charge with fur-free fashion.”

Ending the fur trade

Vegan charities, supporters, and celebrities have long called for fashion houses including Valentino to stop using fur.

Additionally, the UK government is being urged to ban fur imports from overseas.

Celebrities among the Fur Free Britain calls include Ricky Gervais and Brian May.

As a result, the Fur Trade Prohibition Bill is currently being considered in parliament.