A host of celebrities are joining sustainable designer Stella McCartney on a campaign calling for a global end to the fur trade.

They include Sir Paul McCartney, Dame Judi Dench, Natalie Emmanuel, and Leona Lewis – among others. Moreover, it’s in partnership with Humane Society International (HSI).

Global fur ban

The luxury fashion designer – that has always been fur-free – enlisted the help of the celebrities to help direct more people to HSI’s petition that calls for a final end to the ‘cruel’ practice.

It involved a video of Dame Judi Dench posted on Instagram. In it, she pleads: “Every year, 100 million animals are bred and killed for their fur to supply to the fashion industry.

“I’m Judi Dench and I’ve long been an advocate of animal rights. Please will you join Stella McCartney and me and sign a petition? Don’t let them use fur. Please join us.”

The designer encouraged her audience to join the fur ban calls alongside her father Sir Paul McCartney

Game of Thrones star Natalie Emmanuel added: “Our time has come. Animals are our equals. Animals are friends, not fashion.”

Additionally, in another video, Stella called on people to sign the petition in a cameo with her rock legend father, Sir Paul McCartney.

Stella McCartney campaign

The videos feature the celebrities sporting animal head costumes in collaboration with the designer’s most sustainable collection to date.

As part of the Autumn 2021 collection, models wore the animal masks to show all creatures as equals. This was promoted in a mockumentary video narrated by David Walliams.

Moreover, it comes after Stella McCartney successfully staged protests in London’s Piccadilly Circus and Duomo di Milano in Italy.

Stella McCartney’s latest collection promotes animals are equals

Fur Trade

Whilst Stella McCartney claims to have already prevented 60,000 animal deaths by avoiding using animal fur, leather, or feathers: the industry remains very much alive.

Claire Bass is the Executive Director of the UK branch of Humane Society International.

In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “Stella McCartney’s new campaign and brand is everything the fur trade isn’t – fresh, innovative, sustainable and cruelty-free.

“We’re thrilled to be working with her. And, to have the support of so many compassionate celebrities, to magnify the message that the age of fur fashion is dead.

“As the UK government considers our call for a ban on the import and sale of fur from animals who have suffered overseas, this light-hearted campaign sheds light on a serious subject.”

You can sign the global fur ban petition here