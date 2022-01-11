Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mexican-inspired restaurant chain Chiquito is edging into the fashion scene with the launch of a handbag made from vegan leather.

The Chiquito becomes the first-ever accessory to be launched from the outlet.

And all proceeds from sales will be donated to Veganuary.

Chiquito launches vegan handbag

Just 100 of the limited-edition bags are in rotation. The company brought out the bag to celebrate Veganuary 2022, the month-long pledge to go vegan for January and beyond.

To maximize support, Chiquito took inspiration from a popular handbag style seen on the catwalk.

Additionally, the colors of vegan leather used are Spun Sugar and Daffodil, which are both in the Pantone Colour Institute’s top ten standout colors for the season.

It’s made from 100 percent polyurethane (PU) leather, a synthetic material made from plastic.

Customers can sign up to join an online silent auction in order to get their hands on one. Bidding is open across the whole of January. And, winners will be announced in February.

Veganuary support

Toni Vernelli is head of communications and marketing at Veganuary. She said the funds raised from the auction will help the charity continue to promote meat-free diets.

“It’s never been as important as it is now to make simple changes that can have a lasting impact,” she added.

In a statement sent to PBN, Chiquito’s Luana Herrmann said: “We’re confident The Chiquito will be turning heads on the street. And we couldn’t be prouder of supporting Veganuary with their important work for another year.

“Our vegan menu has always been an important and ever-evolving part of our brand and, we continue to support and keep our vegan guests at the forefront of our minds.

“Every year it becomes more vital that we’re giving our customers as much variety as possible in our restaurants.”

You can join the online auction at Chiquito here