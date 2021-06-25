Reading Time: < 1 minute

Holt Renfrew, a leading Canadian department store, has revealed plans to stop selling animal fur and exotic skins by the end of this year.

It’s part of an ‘ambitious’ sustainability drive, the Selfridges Group luxury retailer confirmed.

Holt Renfrew department store

As well as ditching fur and exotic skins, Holt Renfrew pledges to stop selling cosmetics products that contain plastic glitter.

Moreover, it made a commitment to only sell denim from certified sustainable sources by the end of 2025.

The drive is part of wider carbon reduction targets.

All fur and exotic animal skins will be ‘exited’ by December 31. This is in partnership with Humane Society International.

‘A better future’

The department store said: “Today’s announcement places sustainability at the heart of Holt Renfrew.

“…Holts is committed to reinventing retail for a better future, alongside the global Selfridges Group of stores.”

However, it accepted ‘there is further to go’.

Additionally, CEO Sebastian Picardo added: “Our customers are at the center of our business. And we want to ensure that sustainability and innovation are at the forefront of their experience at Holts.”

The sustainability drive was announced in a statement

Ditching fur

The department store announced the news in a statement yesterday. The same day, Canada Goose announced it is phasing out fur trims on its jackets.

‘Our future is fur free’, the company claimed.

Both are following in the footsteps of retail giant Nordstom.

Last year, it announced it would stop selling products made from the skins of snakes, crocodiles, ostriches, sharks, among other animals.

Additionally, many luxury fashion houses are aligning with the move. They include Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga.