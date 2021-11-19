Reading Time: 5 minutes

It’s that time of year again – and however wonderful, that means you’ll need to get shopping sharpish to make sure you’ve got all your loved ones covered. Gifting can be nightmarish but don’t worry, we’ve got all your vegan needs covered this Christmas.

Without further ado, here are 13 vegan gifts to get for your favorite people.

1. Wicked Kitchen

Since debuting in UK Tesco stores, Wicked Kitchen has become a family favorite for many. Alongside its usual plant-based food goodies, this year the brand has released a host of gifting products.

They include a set of marinades and spices that double up as handy stocking fillers.

Additionally, you can get any foodies in your family a Rockin’ Ramen Gift Set complete with chopsticks and a ladle, as well as the Perfect Popcorn Gift Set.

Equally, penned by Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno themselves, there’s the Mushroom Manifesto which contains a heap of information about different varieties of mushrooms, their health benefits, and the best ways to cook them.

You can purchase the sets via Wicked Kitchen’s website here or in Tesco stores

2. Willo subscription boxes

Willo features a host of fancy vegetables for foodies in your family

For foodies and cooking novices alike, ordering a subscription box of healthy plant-based whole foods can be a nice idea to spark some inspiration in the kitchen. It saves on the busy vegan Christmas shopping stresses too.

Willo is a US-based company that offers a range of product boxes to do just that, plus it’s grown in an indoor vertical farm dubbed to save 99 percent more land and water than traditional agriculture.

At $100, it’s at the higher end of premium gifts, but it can also work as a present for a couple or a family.

From now, you can purchase the Holiday Reset Box which includes quality vegetables such as Toscano kale, joi choi, onion microgreens, and Genovese basil.

Added into each box are a collection of exclusive recipes too, as well as a Golden Salad Serving Set and Willo tea towel.

For more information on how to order, visit Willo here

3. BAO Skincare

For anyone who appreciates soft skin and beautiful smells, vegan skincare is the ideal gift. And for anyone in the UK, BAO Skincare is one we recommend.

Certified by The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark, BAO Skincare is a UK-based organic cosmetics company. And, it makes all its products by hand.

For Christmas this year, BAO is offering five sets that arrive in recyclable packaging. Among them is the “luxury” Bath Time Heroes (£69, down from £104) that includes a Healing Body Oil, Luminosity Body Scrub, and Nourish Urself Balm dubbed to leave you feeling nourished and “rejuvenated.”

Moreover, BAO is suitable for sensitive skin and packed with plant-based products.

The company also offers a Magical Miniatures Stocking Filler featuring a Lip Saviour and Brightening Hand Cream.

All products are cruelty-free.

You can shop the Christmas range and all of BAO’s other products via its website here

4. Evive health foods

In frozen capsules, Evive offers an easy way to keep healthy over winter

Evive is a plant-based food company offering meal and “blender-free” smoothie boxes that you can build online.

In the smoothie department, simply choose a frozen mix in Cashew Mocha, Blueberry Haskap, Passion Mango, and more. Then, run them under water, add to a bottle, add water or plant milk, and you’re good to go.

Evive also offers frozen meals, including a Mac Squash soup and creamy Golden Curry.

In North America, you can order online or even gift someone a subscription box.

Find a stockist near you here

5. OneNine5

The coconut laptop sleeves come in four colors

As the world opens up in the wake of COVID-19, more people are returning to working in the office, or in cafés. With that in mind, why not gift one of OneNine5’s eco-friendly laptop sleeves?

They’re made from coconut fibers and water-repellent vegan leather. Additionally, they are 100 percent plastic-free and come in four colors.

The company recently launched a sleeve to fit 13″ laptops, and offers 10 percent off your first order. And, it ships internationally.

You can order one online here

6. Veganly Deli

Hampers are another great idea for the fancy food lovers on your vegan Christmas gifting list.

UK-based Veganly Deli is a prime example.

They offer three separate artisan packages: the Christmas Food Hamper, Christmas Food & Drink Hamper, and The Ultimate Vegan Connoisseur Hamper.

The former includes 13 products including a hazelnut-based vegan parmesan and probiotic vegetable pickles. For the elite Connoisseur package, you get 20 fancy food items and six bottles of wine.

Additionally, five percent of sales go towards saving wildlife in the Borneo Rainforest.

You can find out more here

7. Thamon

With global shipping, vegan leather brand Thamon is here to serve international customers with its products.

Each wallet, purse, and bag is handcrafted from leaves, without toxic treatments or dyes.

Moreover, only fallen leaves are used to make the products. And, they are cruelty-free.

“We spend hundreds of hours of our time and energy on getting the best and right design as well as material to achieve the highest quality possible,” says the company.

To shop Thamon’s products visit the website here, where you can also purchase a gift card

8. Pure Heavenly

Sweet tooth? Check out Pure Heavenly

We know the feeling of the chocolate box being handed round throughout the holidays and not being able to eat any because they’re all full of dairy.

So, for any vegan friends and family, why not gift them their own set?

Pure Heavenly, a vegan chocolate brand based in Scotland, has done just that with a gift set of 16 bars.

They come in a range of vegan milk bars including Silk, Salted Caramel, Orange, Mint, Banana, Strawberry, Hazelnut, and Coconut. In the Dark section, there is Sea Salt, Dark (72 percent), Orange, Mint, Cherry, Raspberry, Ginger, and Coffee.

The boxes are currently on sale for £27.

You can order yours via the website here

Vivo Barefoot is a brand that is all about reconnecting with nature. Now almost a decade old, the company creates lightweight shoes “as close to barefoot as possible.”

They use sustainable materials, such as plastic bottles, rubber, corn, and algae.

The vegan range includes the Primus Lite, Primus Trail Knit, Geo Racer, and a selection of kids’ shoes too.

You can shop the vegan shoe range online here or in-store across Europe

10. The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit

For any cheese fan, vegan or not, The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit makes gorging on your favorite creamy delicacies that bit more interesting.

Complete with ingredients and a how-to guide, you can create six varieties including mozzarella, ricotta, and feta – and it produces 20 batches. Additionally, it has a shelf life of 12 months.

You can order a kit in the UK here, with international options at checkout

Customers in the US can order via Amazon here

11. The Vegan Kind gift sets

Online marketplace The Vegan Kind has really stepped up its gift boxes this year. They range in price and content, meaning you could realistically get gifts for most of your loved ones in one foul swoop.

New for 2021 is the vegan Christmas Selection Box, which contains renowned chocolate brands such as NOMO, LoveRaw, and Tony’s.

For more chocolate lovers, there’s the Luxury Vegan Hot Chocolate Gift Box that comes stocked with vegan whipped cream and marshmallows.

Further, there’s a Geode Box from Miss Patisserie, which contains hand-pressed vegan bath bombs decorated with sea salt.

The Vegan Kind ships internationally.

You can shop The Vegan Kind’s gift boxes here

12. Jane Reinhardt animal rights-inspired jewelry

Surge Sanctuary receives funds for every cow necklace bought

Jewelry brand Jane Reinhardt has released a range of sustainable jewelry inspired by animal advocacy.

Moreover, for any recycled gold or silver piece bought, £20 will be donated to a range of charities, such as Sea Shepherd and PETA.

One of the pieces, a silver necklace featuring a calf, is available for £99 and donates to Surge Sanctuary.

So far, the brand has raised more than £6,000 for its chosen charities – and you can help just by buying a gift.

It also offers international shipping.

You can shop the full collection here

13. The Source Bulk Foods

As well as a collection of zero-waste vegan Christmas hampers containing truffles, nut mixes, and mulled wine spice kits, The Source Bulk Foods also has an extensive range of eco-friendly gifts.

This includes “luxury” natural soups and children’s books aimed to encourage planet-friendly activity.

They also offer biodegradable Christmas decorations crafted by communities in Nepal, which help support more than 250 workers.

You can shop the holiday gift selection here or in-store in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and more