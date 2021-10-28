Reading Time: < 1 minute

UK health food chain Holland & Barrett has made its foray into the sex toy market with a set of vegan-friendly vibrators shaped like vegetables.

Customers can take their pick from veggies such as the chili, eggplant, cucumber, and banana as part of the range.

The new range comes from Vegan Toys, a company working to celebrate sex and orgasms.

Holland & Barrett’s vegan sex toys

The health shop is also offering a Banana and Carrot Bullet Vibrator for £16.95 each. All are made from medical-grade silicone.

And, without chemicals that can cause itching or burning, that other sex toys often include. Additionally, they’re waterproof and dubbed to be ‘perfect for first-timers’.

Via its website, Vegan Toys claims: “We want to crush any negative persona someone might have on masturbation.

“Vegetables are healthy, right? That’s exactly why we create our products in that shape as orgasms are healthy too and should be part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Some are already sold out online

Vegan Toys

Moreover, as many vibrators and dildos are ‘intimidating’, the company says it wanted to create products with humor and ‘a touch of sexy’.

So far, Holland & Barrett customers are happy with their purchases, with one describing it as the ‘best experience’ of their life.

Both the Chilli and Corn on The Cob Vibrators are currently out of stock online, but Banana, Eggplant, and Carrot are still available.