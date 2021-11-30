Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today, renowned vegan charity Viva! is launching its first-ever television advert, with plans to screen it to more than 16 million people.

It’s designed wholly to convince people to think more deeply about where their food comes from: featuring a live piglet as a couple orders a takeaway.

In essence, it’s about the lost connection between animals and our plates.

Viva! advert

The ad follows a meat-eating couple ordering a takeaway online from ‘Just Meat’ – a play on the delivery giant Just Eat. They sit with their dog, decide on pulled pork, and race to the door when the delivery driver arrives.

But the pair are shocked to discover a small piglet, with the delivery driver holding a butcher knife. They profess: “Just meat, delivered fresh to your door.”

‘Just meat delivered fresh to your door’

It will be screened just before Valentine’s Day on Channel 4 and its associated networks.

Vegan charity fundraising push

Viva! is also announcing the launch of a mammoth crowdfunding campaign to fund the advert. The organization’s aim is to secure £40,000 to screen it.

Already, match funding has been agreed upon by a donor, as well as a grant from Channel 4 doubling the total yet again.

Speaking on the launch, founder and director Juliet Gellatley told PBN: “To be a catalyst for change, we recognize that we must stay ahead of the curve with our messaging to have the biggest impact and reach as many people as possible.

“By broadcasting our first-ever vegan TV advert on mainstream television, we’re hopeful we can give veganism the airtime it needs.”

It comes after the charity successfully raised funds to air the UK’s first vegan cinema advert. It also garnered £30,000 to create the multi-award-winning documentary, HOGWOOD: A modern horror story.

You can find out more about the campaign here