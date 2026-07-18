Vegan Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Wins Twice At Zürich Competition

A vegan jiu-jitsu black belt took first in two different categories at the recent ADCC Switzerland Open in Zürich.

Benjamin Tettü, a longtime vegan and Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete, won the Adult Professional under 100kg category and the Adult Professional Open Weight category, taking home two first-place medals from the competition.

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Tettü told Plant Based News (PBN) that the ADCC Open is “widely regarded as one of the biggest and most prestigious grappling organizations in the world.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Tettü said that he has been “vegan for the animals” for over eight years, and that he believes “it is important to show that it is possible to be vegan for ethical reasons while performing at a high level in demanding combat sports.”

“I became vegan for the animals in 2018 and I have been promoting veganism and animal rights since then,” Tettü said. “Since going vegan, I have achieved most of my major national and international results, and I now have a total of 155 competition matches.”

The Swiss martial artist has achieved undeniably impressive results over the past few years while competing nationally and internationally, including at major events in Geneva and Zürich in 2024, where he celebrated several wins.

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‘I like to keep it simple and healthy’

Benjamin Tettü In Zürich, Benjamin Tettü took first place in the Adult Professional under 100kg category and the Adult Professional Open Weight category

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is notoriously difficult. It requires mental fortitude as well as physical skill, and martial artists must be able to maintain composure and problem-solve while under significant pressure during sparring and competitions.

Like many vegan athletes, Tettü prioritizes nutrient-dense, whole foods. “My diet is based mainly on whole plant foods such as rice, pasta, potatoes, oats, beans, lentils, tofu, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds,” Tettü said. “I keep it simple and healthy.”

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